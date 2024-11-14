News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BRKR, M, PLTR

November 14, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR), where a total volume of 10,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.9% of BRKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,500 underlying shares of BRKR. Below is a chart showing BRKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 35,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 13,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 485,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 34,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

