Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BRKR, M, PLTR

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 35,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 13,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 485,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 34,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BRKR options, M options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AGO Past Earnings
PTN Historical Stock Prices
VLRS Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.