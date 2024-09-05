News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BMRN, KBR, CPRI

September 05, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN), where a total volume of 15,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.9% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,800 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) saw options trading volume of 5,728 contracts, representing approximately 572,800 underlying shares or approximately 93% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,600 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 12,879 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 88.6% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 2,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,700 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BMRN options, KBR options, or CPRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

