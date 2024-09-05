Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BMRN, KBR, CPRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN), where a total volume of 15,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.9% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 4,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,800 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) saw options trading volume of 5,728 contracts, representing approximately 572,800 underlying shares or approximately 93% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,600 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 12,879 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 88.6% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 2,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,700 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BMRN options, KBR options, or CPRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

