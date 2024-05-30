Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BIRK, NFG, PH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK), where a total of 2,154 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 215,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 503,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,900 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG) options are showing a volume of 1,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 197,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of NFG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 469,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of NFG. Below is a chart showing NFG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) options are showing a volume of 3,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of PH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 729,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,400 underlying shares of PH. Below is a chart showing PH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

