BILL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BILL, CMPR, NTCT

October 30, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total of 21,054 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.8% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR) options are showing a volume of 1,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And NetScout Systems Inc (Symbol: NTCT) saw options trading volume of 3,178 contracts, representing approximately 317,800 underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of NTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,100 underlying shares of NTCT. Below is a chart showing NTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
