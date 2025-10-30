Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BILL, CMPR, NTCT

Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR) options are showing a volume of 1,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And NetScout Systems Inc (Symbol: NTCT) saw options trading volume of 3,178 contracts, representing approximately 317,800 underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of NTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,100 underlying shares of NTCT. Below is a chart showing NTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
