Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BAC, ASTS, NUE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 263,765 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 60,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 167,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 12,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 7,863 contracts, representing approximately 786,300 underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

