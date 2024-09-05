Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BAC, ASTS, NUE

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 167,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 12,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 7,863 contracts, representing approximately 786,300 underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAC options, ASTS options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon
NWL Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of RWR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.