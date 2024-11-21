News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXP, SOUN, QCOM

November 21, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 12,811 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) options are showing a volume of 190,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 32,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 43,818 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, SOUN options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:
BNK Invest
