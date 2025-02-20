Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXP, PEP, LLY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 14,804 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 37,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 7,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,700 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 18,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

