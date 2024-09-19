Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ASTH, SABR, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Astrana Health Inc (Symbol: ASTH), where a total volume of 11,802 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 505.7% of ASTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 233,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 5,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,600 underlying shares of ASTH. Below is a chart showing ASTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) options are showing a volume of 50,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 185.5% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 25,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 28,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASTH options, SABR options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

