Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ASTH, SABR, FSLR

Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) options are showing a volume of 50,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 185.5% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 25,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 28,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASTH options, SABR options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: United Airlines Holdings shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of BDXA
Institutional Holders of ANDE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.