ARWR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ARWR, RBLX, COF

November 20, 2025 — 03:31 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR), where a total volume of 8,414 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 841,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of ARWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,800 underlying shares of ARWR. Below is a chart showing ARWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 39,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,700 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 17,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,300 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ARWR options, RBLX options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

