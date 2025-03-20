Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APP, XOM, PLTR

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 72,684 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 511,161 contracts, representing approximately 51.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 39,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APP options, XOM options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
