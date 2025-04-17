Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APP, SCHW, FIS

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 54,390 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 17,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) saw options trading volume of 16,278 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
