Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APP, SCHW, FIS

April 17, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 45,685 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 5,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,700 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 54,390 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 17,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) saw options trading volume of 16,278 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

