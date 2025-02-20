Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APP, AI, HNRG

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 109,518 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 232.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 15,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG) saw options trading volume of 9,807 contracts, representing approximately 980,700 underlying shares or approximately 219.8% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APP options, AI options, or HNRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RCAP
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VACC
Funds Holding MILL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.