Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APP, AI, HNRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 150,331 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 268.7% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 5,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,700 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 109,518 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 232.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 15,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG) saw options trading volume of 9,807 contracts, representing approximately 980,700 underlying shares or approximately 219.8% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APP options, AI options, or HNRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

