Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMPX, OKTA, FIX

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 10,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:
And Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 1,773 contracts, representing approximately 177,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1070 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,500 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1070 strike highlighted in orange:
