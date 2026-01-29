Markets
AMPX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMPX, OKTA, FIX

January 29, 2026 — 04:06 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amprius Technologies Inc (Symbol: AMPX), where a total volume of 35,201 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of AMPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,600 underlying shares of AMPX. Below is a chart showing AMPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 10,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 1,773 contracts, representing approximately 177,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1070 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,500 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1070 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

