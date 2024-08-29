News & Insights

AMBA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, SMMT, ANET

August 29, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 3,757 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 375,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 878,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) saw options trading volume of 7,050 contracts, representing approximately 705,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 6,797 contracts, representing approximately 679,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, SMMT options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

