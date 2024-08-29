Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, SMMT, ANET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 3,757 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 375,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 878,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) saw options trading volume of 7,050 contracts, representing approximately 705,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 6,797 contracts, representing approximately 679,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

