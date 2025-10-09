Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALGN, AVGO, C

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 135,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 9,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 58,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, AVGO options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
