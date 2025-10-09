Markets
ALGN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALGN, AVGO, C

October 09, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 7,214 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 721,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 135,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 9,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 58,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, AVGO options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 VWO YTD Return
 LCP Historical Stock Prices
 KMB Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VWO YTD Return-> LCP Historical Stock Prices-> KMB Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALGN
AVGO
C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.