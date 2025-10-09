Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALGN, AVGO, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 7,214 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 721,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 135,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 9,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 58,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

