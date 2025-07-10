Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALAB, EXPE, SOFI

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 12,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 550,213 contracts, representing approximately 55.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 61,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALAB options, EXPE options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
