Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALAB, EXPE, SOFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB), where a total volume of 36,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.2% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025 , with 3,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,400 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 12,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 550,213 contracts, representing approximately 55.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 61,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALAB options, EXPE options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.