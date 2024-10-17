Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AKAM, ISRG, EFX

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 5,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 539,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:
And Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) saw options trading volume of 4,542 contracts, representing approximately 454,200 underlying shares or approximately 45% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,000 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, ISRG options, or EFX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
