Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADMA, SMMT, ICHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ADMA Biologics Inc (Symbol: ADMA), where a total of 26,278 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.4% of ADMA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 6,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,200 underlying shares of ADMA. Below is a chart showing ADMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) options are showing a volume of 25,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.7% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 9,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 937,400 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) options are showing a volume of 6,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 658,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.4% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,200 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

