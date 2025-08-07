Markets
ADMA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADMA, SMMT, ICHR

August 07, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ADMA Biologics Inc (Symbol: ADMA), where a total of 26,278 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.4% of ADMA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,200 underlying shares of ADMA. Below is a chart showing ADMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) options are showing a volume of 25,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.7% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 9,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 937,400 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) options are showing a volume of 6,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 658,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.4% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,200 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADMA options, SMMT options, or ICHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Income Calendar
 HOME Videos
 ARCB Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Income Calendar-> HOME Videos-> ARCB Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADMA
SMMT
ICHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.