Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, BBY, GLW

August 22, 2024 — 01:30 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 12,946 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $575 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $575 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 13,033 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 4,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 35,733 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 25,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

