Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, BBY, GLW

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 13,033 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 4,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 35,733 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 25,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, BBY options, or GLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
