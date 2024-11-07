Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ACHR, ADBE, IONQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR), where a total of 108,399 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.7% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 58,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 22,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $502.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $502.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 172,054 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,700 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

