Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ACHR, ADBE, IONQ

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 22,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $502.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $502.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 172,054 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,700 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACHR options, ADBE options, or IONQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Best Value Stocks
TQQQ YTD Return
Institutional Holders of VICI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.