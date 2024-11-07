News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ACHR, ADBE, IONQ

November 07, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR), where a total of 108,399 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.7% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 58,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 22,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $502.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $502.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 172,054 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,700 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACHR options, ADBE options, or IONQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
