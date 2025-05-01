Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABNB, CEG, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 29,426 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025 , with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 17,347 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,800 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 14,545 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $605 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $605 strike highlighted in orange:

