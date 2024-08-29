News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABNB, AEO, ORCL

August 29, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 34,521 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) saw options trading volume of 21,128 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 26,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 4,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, AEO options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

