Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, APA, WBD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 445,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 44.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 20,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 32,127 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 13,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 199,697 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 96,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

