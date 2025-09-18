Markets
AAP

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAP, WDC, NUE

September 18, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 7,934 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 793,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 47,067 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 7,523 contracts, representing approximately 752,300 underlying shares or approximately 56% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, WDC options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of WRLS
 SRAX Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of CYA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of WRLS-> SRAX Insider Buying-> Institutional Holders of CYA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAP
WDC
NUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.