Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAP, WDC, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 7,934 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 793,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 47,067 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 7,523 contracts, representing approximately 752,300 underlying shares or approximately 56% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

