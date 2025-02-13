Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAL, V, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 187,919 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 38,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 31,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 17,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, V options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.