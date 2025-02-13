Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAL, V, MCD

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 31,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 17,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAL options, V options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PANL Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of TWST
Ralph Lauren shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.