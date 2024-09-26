Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAL, CNXC, NKE

Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) options are showing a volume of 2,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of CNXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 513,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,800 underlying shares of CNXC. Below is a chart showing CNXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 72,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,500 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
