Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AA, PL, KGS

December 11, 2025 — 03:44 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total volume of 90,104 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025, with 11,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL) saw options trading volume of 92,123 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 123.1% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 861,500 underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS) options are showing a volume of 25,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.5% of KGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,200 underlying shares of KGS. Below is a chart showing KGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AA options, PL options, or KGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

WFC Average Annual Return-> GUL Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPSB->

