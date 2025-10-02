Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AA, LVS, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total volume of 37,984 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 13,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 31,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 18,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 406,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 46,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

