Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZS, RGR, CCXI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 11,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) saw options trading volume of 633 contracts, representing approximately 63,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 59 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,900 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Symbol: CCXI) options are showing a volume of 5,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 586,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of CCXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,400 underlying shares of CCXI. Below is a chart showing CCXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, RGR options, or CCXI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

