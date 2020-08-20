Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZS, OKTA, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 14,467 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 8,190 contracts, representing approximately 819,000 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 18,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 8,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,900 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

