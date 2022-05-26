Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZS, FUV, OPY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 28,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 1,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Arcimoto Inc (Symbol: FUV) options are showing a volume of 6,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 688,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101% of FUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 6,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,800 underlying shares of FUV. Below is a chart showing FUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (Symbol: OPY) saw options trading volume of 1,201 contracts, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares or approximately 99.7% of OPY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 120,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,700 underlying shares of OPY. Below is a chart showing OPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, FUV options, or OPY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
