Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZNGA, QGEN, INTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zynga Inc (Symbol: ZNGA), where a total of 93,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.3% of ZNGA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 19,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ZNGA. Below is a chart showing ZNGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) options are showing a volume of 5,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 514,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 166,931 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 15,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZNGA options, QGEN options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.