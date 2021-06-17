Markets
ZNGA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZNGA, QGEN, INTC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zynga Inc (Symbol: ZNGA), where a total of 93,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.3% of ZNGA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 19,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ZNGA. Below is a chart showing ZNGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) options are showing a volume of 5,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 514,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 166,931 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 15,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZNGA options, QGEN options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZNGA QGEN INTC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular