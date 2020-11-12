Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZM, TCO, EPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 267,646 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 251.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 26,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Taubman Centers Inc (Symbol: TCO) options are showing a volume of 17,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 229.7% of TCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 5,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares of TCO. Below is a chart showing TCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) saw options trading volume of 28,338 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 216.4% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 8,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,600 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, TCO options, or EPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

