Markets
ZM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZM, TCO, EPR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 267,646 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 251.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 26,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Taubman Centers Inc (Symbol: TCO) options are showing a volume of 17,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 229.7% of TCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 5,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares of TCO. Below is a chart showing TCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) saw options trading volume of 28,338 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 216.4% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 8,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,600 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, TCO options, or EPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZM TCO EPR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular