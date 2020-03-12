Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: Z, CAG, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 22,648 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) options are showing a volume of 25,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 24,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 414,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 44,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

