Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XPO, MAC, OLLI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO), where a total of 8,680 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 868,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.7% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) saw options trading volume of 66,028 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of MAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 25,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MAC. Below is a chart showing MAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) options are showing a volume of 6,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 628,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,000 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

