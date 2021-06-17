Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XOM, SHOO, ATEX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 257,722 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 26,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) saw options trading volume of 6,470 contracts, representing approximately 647,000 underlying shares or approximately 98.9% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,400 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) options are showing a volume of 988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 98,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.7% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,500 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

