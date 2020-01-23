Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XLRN, TTD, BERY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (Symbol: XLRN), where a total of 3,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 317,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76% of XLRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 417,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of XLRN. Below is a chart showing XLRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 12,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) options are showing a volume of 9,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 936,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 8,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 896,000 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

