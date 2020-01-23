Markets
XLRN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XLRN, TTD, BERY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (Symbol: XLRN), where a total of 3,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 317,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76% of XLRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 417,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of XLRN. Below is a chart showing XLRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 12,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) options are showing a volume of 9,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 936,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 8,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 896,000 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XLRN options, TTD options, or BERY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLRN TTD BERY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular