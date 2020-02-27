Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XLNX, EOG, UNH

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), where a total of 22,954 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,800 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) saw options trading volume of 17,386 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 3,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,400 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 22,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

