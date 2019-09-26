Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XLNX, ANTM, RTN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), where a total of 17,057 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) saw options trading volume of 7,492 contracts, representing approximately 749,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Raytheon Co. (Symbol: RTN) options are showing a volume of 6,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 686,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of RTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,900 underlying shares of RTN. Below is a chart showing RTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

