Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XENT, BA, WSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intersect ENT, Inc. (Symbol: XENT), where a total of 5,685 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 568,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 242.3% of XENT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 234,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,900 underlying shares of XENT. Below is a chart showing XENT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 397,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 56,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw options trading volume of 17,665 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 163.8% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

