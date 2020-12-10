Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: X, MCD, ODFL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 70,537 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 11,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 15,610 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) options are showing a volume of 3,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 305,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 667,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,800 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

