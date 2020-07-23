Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, GD, BMY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 30,197 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 2,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) options are showing a volume of 6,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 623,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,300 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 53,114 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 5,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,400 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, GD options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

