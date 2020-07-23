Markets
WYNN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, GD, BMY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 30,197 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 2,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) options are showing a volume of 6,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 623,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,300 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 53,114 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 5,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,400 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, GD options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WYNN GD BMY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular