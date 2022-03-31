Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, DKS, GKOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 15,437 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 7,975 contracts, representing approximately 797,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 1,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

