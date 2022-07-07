Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WSM, XOM, CI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total of 5,585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 558,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 140,548 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 11,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 8,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

