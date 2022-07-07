Markets
WSM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WSM, XOM, CI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total of 5,585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 558,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 140,548 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 11,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 8,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WSM options, XOM options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WSM XOM CI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular