Markets
WOW

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WOW, DE, WW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WideOpenWest Inc (Symbol: WOW), where a total of 3,695 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 369,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.6% of WOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 394,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares of WOW. Below is a chart showing WOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 17,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) options are showing a volume of 14,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.2% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,300 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WOW options, DE options, or WW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOW DE WW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular