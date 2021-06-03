Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WOW, DE, WW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WideOpenWest Inc (Symbol: WOW), where a total of 3,695 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 369,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.6% of WOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 394,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares of WOW. Below is a chart showing WOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 17,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) options are showing a volume of 14,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.2% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,300 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

