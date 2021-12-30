Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WOOF, WDC, LPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF), where a total volume of 8,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 827,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 15,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Symbol: LPI) options are showing a volume of 3,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 321,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of LPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of LPI. Below is a chart showing LPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

