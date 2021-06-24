Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, UPST, FROG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 72,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 11,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 57,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.2% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 7,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And JFrog Ltd (Symbol: FROG) saw options trading volume of 8,866 contracts, representing approximately 886,600 underlying shares or approximately 89.4% of FROG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 991,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,800 underlying shares of FROG. Below is a chart showing FROG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

