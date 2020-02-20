Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, KMX, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 24,729 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 4,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 417,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 13,338 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, KMX options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.