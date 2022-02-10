Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, JBHT, LUMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 49,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 4,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 4,860 contracts, representing approximately 486,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,300 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) saw options trading volume of 83,641 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 15,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, JBHT options, or LUMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.