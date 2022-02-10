Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, JBHT, LUMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 49,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 4,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 4,860 contracts, representing approximately 486,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,300 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) saw options trading volume of 83,641 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 15,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, JBHT options, or LUMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

