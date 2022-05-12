Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, INVH, CWH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 49,680 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:
Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) options are showing a volume of 27,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of INVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 13,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of INVH. Below is a chart showing INVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 9,918 contracts, representing approximately 991,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,000 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, INVH options, or CWH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
